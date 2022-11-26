EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois’ (8-4, 5-4) defense forced six turnovers and scored two touchdowns in a 41-3 blowout of Northwestern (1-11, 1-8) to finish off the regular season with eight wins for the first time since 2007.

The Hat is headed back to Champaign pic.twitter.com/yo2HlDqs4G — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 26, 2022

Devon Witherspoon had two interceptions in the first half that helped keep the Wildcats out of the endzone before halftime. Sydney Brown added another pick, before scoring on both a fumble recovery and an interception in the second half. It is the first time the Illini defense has scored twice in a game since 2019.

Chase Brown joined his brother in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, tallying 61 yards on the ground after being held out for most of the first half with an injury. Quarterback Tommy DeVito added a rushing touchdown on a sneak as well.

With Purdue’s win over Indiana, Illinois will not be going to the Big Ten Championship Game. They now await their bowl designation as they return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.