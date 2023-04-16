WCIA — Illinois football is 80 percent through Spring practice as the team preps for the Orange and Blue Spring Game on Thursday, April 20.

Starters will play together on each side of the ball, with three different quarterbacks rotating in on offense. As a team, Bret Bielema likes the progress they have made so far, and that is thanks in part to the players taking advantage of a limited opportunity.

“I just told the guys, ‘Listen, we’ve got 12 practices behind us. I think we’ve stepped forward on all 12,'” Bielema said. “It’s funny, if you interview our guys they’ll say, ‘Hey, this is practice number nine, practice number eight.’ I don’t know if a lot of people track that, but our guys do because we know we only get 15 opportunities. We really preach taking advantage of it. Thought our new guys that have come in at the semester have done a nice job of jumping in. I think our older guys have really done a nice job of adapting them. Our four new coaches have really fit in very, very well, so I’m excited about the progress.”

The Spring game will air on Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.