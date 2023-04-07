WCIA — All eyes are on the backfield for Illinois this season, and former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star Kaden Feagin is making an impression in his first Spring practice with the Illini.

The 6-foot-3 running back was named WCIA3 Football Player of the Year and was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of ALAH, the but the Big Ten is a little different than the Lincoln Prairie. Through a few weeks of Spring ball, the true freshman feels like he is fitting in.

“I knew it was going to be a tough adjustment, but I feel like I’ve been doing pretty good so far,” Feagin said. “I feel like I’m fitting in pretty well. I ask a lot of questions too. Reggie helps me out a lot, Josh, everybody I can just ask and they’ll answer it. Help me out.”

Feagin originally committed to former running backs coach Cory Patterson before he followed Ryan Walters to Purdue. With Thad Ward returning to Champaign to take the role, he has been impressed with Feagin so far.

“Athletic. Big, strong, athletic, smart. The more he plays, the more it’ll slow down for him,” Ward said. “And it’ll become unconscious confidence for him. With footwork, to what the schemes are, the blocking schemes. Whatever we ask him to do, it’ll slow down for him. And it is with every single rep.”