Kaden Feagin leads Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond into season with big time programs taking notice

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Kaden Feagin is only a junior but already one of the most coveted high school football players in the state and midwest. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout already has six Big Ten offers, including Illinois, with two years left of high school football left. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound 3-star prospect is listed as an athlete by 247Sports, ranked the 6th best recruit in Illinois in the Class of 2023. Feagin is playing running back, and for the first time safety this season for the Knights, as the clear cut leader for a team coming off a 4-2 spring season.

“We’re going into this season like, ‘Hey, we want to make the playoffs for the third straight year,'” Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond head coach Ryan Jefferson said. “Even though there technically wasn’t a playoff last year, but that’s how we’re viewing it. That’s kind of the standard right now.”

The Knights will look to continue their success without a big senior class. Only three are on the team this year, a big drop from last season’s 13.



“We lost a lot of upperclassmen last year, so just to show everybody that we’re still in the top of the conference,” Feagin said about his team’s goal this season.



“I think we could bring a pretty solid season,” Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior quarterback Quentin Day said. “There’s only three of us seniors so really we’re just trying to work together to try and make our team better.”

Feagin currently holds offers from Illinois, who reached out in March, becoming his first Big Ten offer. Since then, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Rutgers, Purdue, Missouri and most recently Notre Dame have all come calling with offers.

ALAH opens the season at Tri-Valley next Friday night.