CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is set to receive a four-year contract extension and six-figure raise, pending Board of Trustees approval at its regularly scheduled meeting next week.

If approved, Whitman’s contract will go through June 2028, with an initial raise of $175,000. The new terms would begin next week. Per the contract details obtained by WCIA 3, Whitman will receive $50,000 annual raises through 2028, in addition to being eligible for incentive compensation up to $300,000 per year.

Year Base

Salary Maximum Incentive

Compensation. 5/20/2022–6/30/2023 $975,000 $300,000 7/01/2023–6/30/2024 $1,025,000 $300,000 7/01/2024–6/30/2025 $1,075,000 $300,000 7/01/2025–6/30/2026 $1,125,000 $300,000 7/01/2026–6/30/2027 $1,175,000 $300,000 7/01/2027–6/30/2028 $1,225,000 $300,000

Whitman’s deal also now includes additional retention incentives, with $200,000 payments on June 30, 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively, if he remains continuously employed in his current position on those dates.

Funding for Whitman’s salary is is provided from non-appropriated institutional funds in the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics operating budget.