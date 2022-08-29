CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Josh McCray will be sidelined for Friday night’s game at Indiana after going down in the second half of the season opening win against Wyoming. McCray had to be helped off the field and didn’t put any weight on his right leg. After spending time in the medical pop-up tent, he was seen on the sidelines with a bag of ice on his right knee.

“I will say his spirits were very good yesterday, we’re waiting to gather all the information,” Bielema said. “His last six months in our program have probably been his best six months. He has changed his body, he’s leaned up, was really, really good is his composure during camp. If he’s with us next week, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, or two months from now, or whatever it ends up being, I have confidence in what he’ll be.”

McCray ran the ball eight times for 33 yards against the Cowboys before getting hurt. He’s coming off a fantastic true freshman season that saw the Alabama native rush for 549 yards and two touchdowns.