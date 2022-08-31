CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Josh McCray’s injury is not season ending but the Illinois sophomore running back won’t suit up at Indiana Friday night or against Virginia next week, Illini head coach Bret Bielema announced on Wednesday. McCray went down in the second half of the Week 0 blowout win over Wyoming and had to be helped off the field. After spending several minutes in the medical tent on the sideline, he was seen with an ice bag on his right knee.

“We’re kind of still a work in progress,” said Bielema. “For us, we’re just trying to get him in a position; the tests have come back, it’s really about how his body handles it. It’s not a season ending injury but it’s just about how he handles certain stressors and certain things as his body gets a little bit better.”

Freshman wide receiver Shawn Miller will also miss Friday night’s game at Indiana, still going through evaluations, per Bielema. On a positive note, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley grad and Illini freshman Aidan Laughery will be involved in the game plan and full-go.

Illinois visits Indiana Friday night at 7 p.m. on FS1 in both teams’ Big Ten opener. The Hoosiers are three-point favorites.