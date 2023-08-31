CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Josh Gesky is getting the opportunity he’s been chasing. The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Manteno was officially announced as the starting right guard on Thursday by head coach Bret Bielema, a little more than 48 hours before the season opener against Toledo.

After playing primarily on special teams last fall, Gesky is stepping into the first five on the line, with Zy Crisler alongside to his right at tackle. Crisler has battled injuries during camp but Bielema said he’ll be ready for Saturday. Both Gesky and center Josh Kreutz will be making their first career starts.

“Josh Gesky first off has probably been one of the biggest improved players from last fall to this fall,” Bielema said. “You can see it in the way he handled his business to get to the spring but Josh is also a diabetic so the personal things he goes through just to get ready for practice every day for the way he prepares and he’s just gotten really good at football.”

Safety has been one of the biggest position battles during training camp with multiple players in the mix. Bielema said Southern Illinois transfer Clayton Bush and sophomore Miles Scott will be the first two players on the field but he expects several guys to be in the rotation against the Rockets.

“I would say Clayton, Demetrius and Nicario, those guys have all been in a pretty intense battle,” Bielema said. “Obviously Matt Bailey would normally man that spot. Clayton is incredibly athletic, really good at high-pointing the ball, he’s got a good feel down in the box..

“I’m excited to see him, Demetrius and Nicario.”

Illinois and Toledo kickoff Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.