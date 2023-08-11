(WCIA) — Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton was named to the Walter Camp Award Preseason Watchlist on Friday.

The award goes to the best player in college football every season, won last year by USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Former Illini Chase Brown was a semifinalist for the award last season.

Newton is one of seven defensive players on the 45-man list. He is the first Illini in program history to make the preseason list. Newton had 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, and 14 tackles for loss in 2022.