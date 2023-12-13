WCIA — Johnny Newton has officially carved his place in Illini lore. The redshirt junior defensive lineman became a consensus First Team All-American on Wednesday, after The Sporting News named Newton to its All-American team. The Florida native now has three first team nods among the official NCAA lists: The Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press. The Athletic, CBS, PFF, Sports Illustrated, and USA TODAY also honored Newton on their first team lists.

Newton is the second straight Illini to earn the distinguished honor, after Devon Witherspoon became the program’s 21st selection last season. This is the first time since 1994 and 1995 that Illinois has had players become consensus All-Americans in back-to-back years, when Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy accomplished the rare feat.

Illini Football Consensus All-Americans
YearPlayer, Pos.
1914Ralph Chapman, G
1914Perry Graves, E
1915Bart Macomber, HB
1918John Depler, C
1920Charles Carney, E
1923Jim McMillen, G
1923Harold “Red” Grange, HB
1924Harold “Red” Grange, HB
1925Harold “Red” Grange, HB
1926Bernie Shively, G
1946Alex Agase, G
1951Johnny Karras, HB
1953J. C. Caroline, HB
1959Bill Burrell, G
1963Dick Butkus, C
1964Dick Butkus, C 
1965Jim Grabowski, FB
1984David Williams, WR
1985David Williams, WR
1989Moe Gardner, NT
1990Moe Gardner, NT
1994Dana Howard, LB
1995Kevin Hardy, LB
2007J Leman, LB
2011Whitney Mercilus, DE 
2022Devon Witherspoon, DB 
2023Johnny Newton, DL

Newton was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading all Power 5 defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (44) for the second straight season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Florida native also had 7.5 sacks, 52 tackles, 8.5 TFL and four blocked kicks.