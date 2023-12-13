WCIA — Johnny Newton has officially carved his place in Illini lore. The redshirt junior defensive lineman became a consensus First Team All-American on Wednesday, after The Sporting News named Newton to its All-American team. The Florida native now has three first team nods among the official NCAA lists: The Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press. The Athletic, CBS, PFF, Sports Illustrated, and USA TODAY also honored Newton on their first team lists.

Newton is the second straight Illini to earn the distinguished honor, after Devon Witherspoon became the program’s 21st selection last season. This is the first time since 1994 and 1995 that Illinois has had players become consensus All-Americans in back-to-back years, when Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy accomplished the rare feat.

Illini Football Consensus All-Americans Year Player, Pos. 1914 Ralph Chapman, G 1914 Perry Graves, E 1915 Bart Macomber, HB 1918 John Depler, C 1920 Charles Carney, E 1923 Jim McMillen, G 1923 Harold “Red” Grange, HB 1924 Harold “Red” Grange, HB 1925 Harold “Red” Grange, HB 1926 Bernie Shively, G 1946 Alex Agase, G 1951 Johnny Karras, HB 1953 J. C. Caroline, HB 1959 Bill Burrell, G 1963 Dick Butkus, C 1964 Dick Butkus, C 1965 Jim Grabowski, FB 1984 David Williams, WR 1985 David Williams, WR 1989 Moe Gardner, NT 1990 Moe Gardner, NT 1994 Dana Howard, LB 1995 Kevin Hardy, LB 2007 J Leman, LB 2011 Whitney Mercilus, DE 2022 Devon Witherspoon, DB 2023 Johnny Newton, DL

Newton was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading all Power 5 defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (44) for the second straight season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Florida native also had 7.5 sacks, 52 tackles, 8.5 TFL and four blocked kicks.