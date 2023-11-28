WCIA — Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton has been named the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year by the conference on Tuesday.

Newton is the first Illini to win the award since Dana Howard in 1994. The Florida native totaled 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four blocked kicks during the 2023 season. He was on the field more than anyone else as well, playing 100 more snaps than the next closest Big Ten interior defensive lineman.

“I never really looked into the hype, I never looked into like all the awards and accolades,” Newton said after his final collegiate game against Northwestern. “I’m always just living in the now. It hasn’t even hit me now I just played my last college game. Hopefully me and Keith and everybody else just came here changed the perspective of Illinois defensive linemen.”

Newton has announced he is forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Keith Randolph Jr. was also named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. All-Big Ten Defensive Honorable Mentions for the Illini include Xavier Scott, Seth Coleman, and Dylan Rosiek. Special Teamers Caleb Griffin, Hugh Robertson, and Isaiah Williams were also Honorable Mentions. The All-Big Ten Offensive honors will be announced Wednesday.