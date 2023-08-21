WCIA — Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton continues adding up the accolades before the 2023 season gets started, as the Associated Press named him a Preseason First Team All-American on Monday.

Newton is the first Illini to be named on the list since the AP Preseason list originated. The 6-foot-2 tackle is also a first teamer on the ESPN, The Athletic, Athlon, and CBS Sports lists. He is also on the watchlist for the Walter Camp and Nagurski Trophy.

Newton led the Illini with 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022.