CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — ‘The Law Firm’ is holding court one more time at Memorial Stadium. Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. will suit up together on their home field one final time this weekend with Illinois hosting Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both defensive lineman said on Tuesday they plan to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, with Newton adding this will be his final collegiate game regardless. Randolph Jr. is still deciding whether or not he will play in a bowl game, if the Illini qualify. They have to beat the Wildcats to become bowl eligible with a sixth victory of the season.

“Playing side-by-side right by Keith, I mean if you think deep about it, it’s emotional,” Newton said. “But I try to not think that deep about things and just live in the moment.”



“I feel like we’ve left a legacy here,” Randolph Jr. said about his teammate and NIL partner Newton. “‘The Law Firm’, we’ve left a footprint on this program. That’s my brother, knowing that this is going to be my last game playing next to him, it’s definitely bittersweet.”

Newton’s decision to not suit up again in college comes as no surprise, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle is having a historic season, projected as a first round pick in April’s NFL Draft. The Florida native is up for four national awards including a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the top defensive player in college football. Newton is currently tied for the national lead in QB pressures by interior defenders with 39, according to PFF. He also leads all Power 5 interior defenders in snaps played averaging 61.8 per game, 70 more overall than any other Power 5 interior lineman.

Randolph Jr. is fourth in the nation in tackles per game among interior defensive tackles with 5.0. Battling injury this season, Randolph Jr. has appeared in nine games, recording four tackles for loss and 45 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams says he’s still deciding his future plans. The top Illini target has another year of eligibility thanks to the COVID-19 bonus year, but could also turn pro and make a run at the NFL. Williams says he will take into account several factors after the season to determine what’s the best path for him.