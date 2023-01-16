WCIA — The ‘Law Firm’ is returning in 2023.

Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both announced on Monday they are coming back to Champaign for another season this fall. It’s a big boost to the Illini defense, after both guys earned All-Big Ten accolades in 2022, helping Illinois to its best season in 15 years.

Randolph Jr. will be playing his fifth season for the Illini this fall, with Newton entering his fourth. Newton is coming off an All-American season, named by several outlets including the AP, CBS and PFF as a second team All-American. Pro Football Focus had the St. Petersburg, Florida native a First Team All-American after leading the country in QB hits (10) and the Power 5 in pressures (59) among interior defensive lineman. Randolph Jr. was a third team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, graded the country’s No. 20 interior defensive lineman (80.3), according to PFF.

The duo known as ‘The Law Firm’ wreaked havoc on opposing defenses all season as one of the best defensive line tandems in the Big Ten. Newton and Randolph Jr. turned their success on the field into an NIL deal that also benefited area kids at the Boys and Girls Club.