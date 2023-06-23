WCIA — Illinois basketball once again has an open scholarship after Jeremiah Williams decommitted from the program on Friday, just three weeks after pledging to play for the Illini. Williams spent last season at Iowa State, sitting out recovering from a torn Achilles Tendon injury in October.

I will be opening my recruitment 100% .. 🙏🏾 — JWILL (@jeremiah0002) June 23, 2023

Williams is a Chicago native who started his career at Temple, spending two years there before transferring to Iowa State. He would have needed an NCAA waiver to be eligible this upcoming season with the Illini. With the Simeon High School grad no longer an option, the Illini have one more open scholarship for this upcoming season.