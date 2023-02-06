CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois guard Jayden Epps is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Illini guard averaged 14 points, four assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in a win against Nebraska and loss at Iowa last week.

This is the first conference honor for Epps, who put up 16 points against the Hawkeyes, his highest total in a Big Ten game, and his second biggest total during the season so far. The Norfolk, Virginia native also tied his career high with five assists, while not committing a turnover in 30 minutes against Iowa. In the win over the Huskers, Epps scored 12 points, while gathering three rebounds and dishing three assists.

Epps and the Illini return to the court Saturday hosting Rutgers at 1 p.m. after Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota was called off due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.