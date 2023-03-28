CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Jayden Epps is in the transfer portal. The Illinois guard posted on social media Tuesday morning his intent to look for another school after playing one year in Champaign. Epps was fifth on the Illini in scoring as a true freshman, averaging 9.7 points per game. The Virginia native was third on the team in three-point field goals (37) and assists (1.5 per game), while starting 11 games.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Epps posted on Twitter and Instagram. “I am confident that is the best decision for my future and personal growth.”

“I am thankful to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play Illinois basketball, as well as my trainers and support staff who have contributed to my development during my time here. Moreover, I want to thank my teammates who have become like family to me. I will always cherish the relationships I have built. I appreciate the unwavering passion and support of Illini fans, whose energy and enthusiasm at every game have made playing college basketball an incredible experience.”