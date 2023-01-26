CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. Epps was second on the team with the most points against the Buckeyes with 14.

“It wasn’t anything big, it was just kind of a gut feelings,” Underwood said. “Sencire’s been incredible and he’s going to continue to be. You know, maybe on the offensive side team’s got to have a little different approach with Jayden in the game. There’s a little different approach the defense has to take when he’s in the game and I thought okay, let’s see how that looks.”

Illini head up to Wisconsin for a rematch game on Saturday. The Illini beat the Badgers at home earlier this year.