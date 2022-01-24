Janas, Campbell earn preseason baseball honor

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Baseball season is right around the corner and a few Illini will have accolades by their name now, with sophomore Justin Janas and junior Jacob Campbell being named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Janas led the whole conference in batting as a freshman, hitting for .391. He led the Illini in hits with 54, and also led the Big Ten in on-base percentage with .506.

Campbell started 26 games for the Illini in 2021. He had six home runs and 28 runs batted in. He was also fourth on the team in OBP at .369.