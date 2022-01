WCIA — Illinois running back Jakari Norwood announced on social media that he is leaving the Illini and entering the transfer portal.

The fourth-year player saw the most action of his career in 2021. He had 27 carries for 120 yards in nine games played. The most carries he had previously was 15 in 2019.

Norwood still has two years of eligibility after redshirting his first season and getting one back for the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois was Norwood’s only Power Five offer out of high school.