WCIA — Jacob Grandison is in the transfer portal and has taken his name out of NBA Draft consideration. Matt Zenitz from On3Sports first reported the news, later confirmed to WCIA 3 by an Illinois team spokesperson on Tuesday. The deadline for college players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft is Wednesday.

Grandison played in 60 games with the Illini, shooting 41 percent from 3 in his career. After transferring from Holy Cross, the 6-foot-6 wing sat out a year before playing a key role in Illinois winning a Big Ten tournament title in 2021 and regular season conference title in 2022.