CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first nine field goals, scoring a game high 35 points, leading Indiana to a blowout 80-65 win at Illinois Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis went 15-of-19 from the floor, getting seemingly whatever he wanted at the rim, to go along with his game high nine rebounds. The Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 B1G) used a 33-10 run in the first half to take a 19-point lead at 33-14 with 6:38 to play before half. A 15-6 stretch before the break allowed the Illini (13-6, 4-4 B1G) to cut the lead to 10 at halftime, it was down to eight at one point early in the second half, but Indiana led by double-digits the rest of the way.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Illini, who had a chance to move up into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings with a win, after Michigan and Rutgers both lost. Instead Illinois lost its first game in more than two weeks, falling back to .500 in the league at 4-4.

Layups were a big factor in the outcome, with Indiana going 16-for-21, Illinois was 12-for-24. Points in the paint were also a big differential with the Hoosiers holding a 54-32 advantage.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a team high 26 points for the Illini, but RJ Melendez was the only other player in double-figures for the Orange and Blue. Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja added nine a piece, with Dainja struggling to defend Jackson-Davis all night.

Illinois returns to the court next Tuesday hosting Ohio State at 6 p.m.