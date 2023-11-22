CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Isaiah Williams knows this could be his final game at Memorial Stadium, even his last game as an Illini, so for now the Illinois receiver is doing his best to just take it one day at a time. Williams is weighing his options moving forward heading into Saturday’s regular season finale against Northwestern. The Big Ten’s leading in receptions has options, he could return to Champaign for a sixth season or declare for the NFL Draft. Regardless of which option he ultimately chooses, Williams is in a good position after a standout season.

“It will be a tough day for me emotionally honestly,” Williams said about walking in the senior day ceremonies on Saturday. “But the biggest thing is to go out with a bang, wanting to go out and win for my team, play a good game as a team and just go out with a win, that’s the biggest thing, my last game at Memorial Stadium being a win.”

Williams is currently leading the Big Ten in receptions with 76 this season, he’s second in the league only behind Marvin Harrison Jr. with 998 yards. With just two more yards on Saturday against Northwestern, Williams will become just the seventh player in program history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season. The Illini (5-6) need a win over the Wildcats (6-5) to secure bowl eligibility for a second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since 2010-11. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.