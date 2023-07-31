WCIA — Illinois redshirt junior Isaiah Williams was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday. The annual award recognizes the College Player of the Year, with 84 players listed on the initial release.

Williams is coming off a career season as an Illini receiver, starting all 13 games last fall, catching a team high 82 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns. The St. Louis native was second in the nation in yards after catch with 683 last fall, according to PFF.

The Maxwell Award is voted on by NCAA head college football coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club, and sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country. The past three winners are Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama)/DeVonta Smith (Alabama), and Joe Burrow (LSU).