WCIA — Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams was named First Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday after a career-best season for the Illini in 2023.
Williams and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year are the two receivers represented on the First Team. The St. Louis native led the conference in receptions with 82, and trailed only Harrison in receiving yards. In the final season of divisions in the Big Ten, Williams was the only West Division player to make the offensive first team. Full list of conference postseason honors for the Illini:
First Team
WR Isaiah Williams
DL Johnny Newton
Third Team
DL Keith Randolph Jr.
Honorable Mention
QB John Paddock
RB Kaden Feagin
OL Julian Pearl
OL Josh Gesky
OL Josh Kruetz
OL Zy Crisler
OL Isaiah Adams
OLB Seth Coleman
LB Dylan Rosiek
CB Xavier Scott
K Caleb Griffin
P Hugh Robertson