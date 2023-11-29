WCIA — Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams was named First Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday after a career-best season for the Illini in 2023.

Williams and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year are the two receivers represented on the First Team. The St. Louis native led the conference in receptions with 82, and trailed only Harrison in receiving yards. In the final season of divisions in the Big Ten, Williams was the only West Division player to make the offensive first team. Full list of conference postseason honors for the Illini:

First Team

WR Isaiah Williams

DL Johnny Newton

Third Team

DL Keith Randolph Jr.

Honorable Mention

QB John Paddock

RB Kaden Feagin

OL Julian Pearl

OL Josh Gesky

OL Josh Kruetz

OL Zy Crisler

OL Isaiah Adams

OLB Seth Coleman

LB Dylan Rosiek

CB Xavier Scott

K Caleb Griffin

P Hugh Robertson