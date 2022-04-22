CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — All eyes will be on Isaiah Williams this fall and second year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema isn’t tampering down expectations for his redshirt sophomore slot receiver. Williams caught six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game Thursday night, making the connection with new Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito look easy.

“Oh it’s awesome,” DeVito said about Williams’ play. “You can throw him a two-yard route, you can throw it to him at the line of scrimmage, you guys saw him a little bit today going back and forth crossing fields. Let him do all the dirty work, that’s what he does he’s an athlete, it was great to see that today.”

“My challenge to him is he’s going to have to set the standard for what this place is,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s extremely talented, an explosive player. We will go with what Isaiah Williams can go with and I think he knows that, sees that, feels that.”

Williams is going into his fourth season with the Illini but is still just a sophomore eligibility wise thanks to COVID-19 waivers. After playing his first two seasons at quarterback, the St. Louis native made the move to receiver full time last season and ended up leading the team in receptions (47) and receiving yards (525) as one of the best playmakers on the Illini.

With spring ball in the rearview mirror, the Illini will now turn the focus to summer workouts and fall camp. The opening game of the 2022 season is a Week 0 game against Wyoming on Aug. 27.

