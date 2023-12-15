WCIA — First Team All-Big Ten wide receiver Isaiah Williams announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft on social media Friday.

The former Illini led the team in receptions and receiving yards for three straight seasons, and led the entire Big Ten Conference in receptions with 82 this past year. The St. Louis native was a five-star prospect when he committed to the Illini to play quarterback and converted to receiver ahead of the 2021 season.

“To Illini Nation, you will always have a special place in my heart,” Williams wrote in a statement. “Through all the ups and downs I wouldn’t trade these last few years for anything.”

Williams ends his Illinois career with 22 total touchdowns and 2,304 receiving yards, the 5th-most in program history.