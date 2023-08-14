CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Isaiah Adams was competing for a starting spot on the offensive line at this time last year. Now the junior college transfer knows his importance to the offense. Adams is one of three returning starters on the Illinois offensive line, an anchor for the unit looking to replace its starting center and right tackle.

“I can feel the eagerness, I see the competition,” Adams said about the competition at offensive line. “A lot of the guys on the team know that there’s some spots up for grabs and I think, man, there’s a couple guys that are neck and neck, so I think right now it’s a war right now in that room.”

Watching that level of competitiveness is pushing Adams to improve his game and not get too comfortable in his spot at left guard.

“It definitely motivates us, makes drills fun,” Adams said. “It makes the practices go by quicker when you have guys pushing you, when you have guys that you can look behind and be like damn, this guy could maybe take my spot so it just raises the level of intensity for sure.”

Adams almost didn’t return to Illinois after seriously considering turning pro in January but now he’s looking to make the most out of his final season in college.

“I was really close to not coming back but I just kind of put that in the past six months ago and man I’m ready for Toledo,” Adams said. “I’m ready for this camp man, let’s get it.”

“That was a great victory for us and that was, internally, I wouldn’t say a scary time, but it was kind of a sobering time for us,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about the possibility of Adams not returning. “I think that move is going to turn out to be really critical for our team and our offensive identity.”

And Adams has proved more than integral to the Illini offense, earning All-Big Ten honors as a junior, leading the team in knockdowns, ranked the 11th blocking guard in the nation and 2nd in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus. Now he’s looking to take on more of a leadership role both on the O-line and team this season.

“I just really want to show the guys that they can trust me,” Adams said. “I really want to protect our quarterbacks and open holes for our running backs. It’s not really about my goal, it’s more about the team goal which is to get into the Big Ten Championship, maybe National Championship.”

Adams and the offensive line will once again be a key factor into determining Illinois’ success this season, after being named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award last season, recognizing the best O-line in the nation.