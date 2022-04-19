TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State baseball scored early and often in a non-conference game Tuesday afternoon, with the Sycamores (20-9) putting up two runs in the first, two in the third and five in the fourth to take a commanding 9-0 lead on its way to a 12-6 win.

The Illini (19-15) offense finally came alive in the top of the ninth when they hit two home runs, plating five runs but it was too little, too late. Illinois is back in action this weekend hosting No. 24 Maryland for a three-game series, starting Friday night at 8 p.m.