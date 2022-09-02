BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took less than two minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown with less than 30 seconds left to beat Illinois 23-20 Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Caleb Griffin’s career long 48-yard field goal with 2:16 remaining gave the Illini (1-1, 0-1 B1G) a four-point lead before at 20-16 before the Hoosiers (1-0, 1-0 B1G) put together their game winning drive. Illinois had one last chance but couldn’t put together a drive.

Chase Brown finished with a game high 199 yards rushing, Isaiah Williams had team highs with nine receptions and 112 yards, to go along with a touchdown, and Tommy DeVito completed 21 of his 35 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.