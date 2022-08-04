WCIA — The Illinois men’s basketball team is on a break until school starts later this month after wrapping up summer workouts earlier this week but one player is still hooping. Incoming freshman Zacharie Perrin is playing for his home country of France in the FIBA U18 European Championship in Turkey. The 6-foot-10 forward is leading his team averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds per game, all while shooting 62 percent from the field. France went undefeated in pool play before losing to Slovenia 58-57 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Illini assistant coach Geoff Alexander returned early Wednesday morning from a trip to Turkey to see Perrin play. Head coach Brad Underwood says he’s been pleased with Perrin’s play on the international stage.

“It’s pretty good to watch you know,” Underwood said. “You see a guy that is doing it on the highest stage, that event is filled with pros and future NBA prospects and his team is very talented, he’s surrounded himself with really good players and I love seeing that because when he gets to this level he’s going to be around other guys who are pros.”

Team France returns to the court on Saturday to face Lithuania, watch the game on the FIBA YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FIBA