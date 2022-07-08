WCIA — With the addition of USC and UCLA to the conference in 2024, the next Big Ten television deal just got even more interesting.

The conference has been actively negotiating as the current deal with Fox Sports and ESPN comes to an end next year. Multiple reports say the new deal could be a record-breaker, which is a good thing for Illinois as the program could take home tens of millions of dollars more per season. For Athletic Director Josh Whitman, the ongoing negotiations are about more than money.

“Being able to engage with some of the most notable media companies, not only in the country, but in the world, around how to provide a platform and visibility to Big Ten athletics is something that we should never take for granted,” Whitman told WCIA. “I think it provides us a great opportunity to promote Big Ten sports and student athletes that choose to join us.”