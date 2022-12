CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 19 Illinois wrestling split its Saturday dual matches, beating Chattanooga 32-9 in the home opener before falling to No. 17 Pittsburgh 30-6 at State Farm Center.

#19 Illinois vs. UTC Results 32-9

125: Maximo Renteria defeated Logan Ashton (Fall 5:40)

133: Lucas Byrd defeated Brayden Palmer (Dec. 5-0)

141: Danny Pucino defeated Dayne Dalrymple (Fall 4:00)

149: Noah Castillo defeated Kevon Davenport (Fall 3:28)

157: Lincoln Heck defeated Anthony Federico (Dec. 3-2)

165: Danny Braunagel defeated Jackson Hurst (Tech. Fall 22-7 6:04)

174: Edmond Ruth defeated Rocky Johnson (Dec. 5-2)

184: Dylan Connell defeated Matthew Waddell (Dec. 3-1)

197: Zac Braunagel defeated Jake Boyd (Dec. 11-5)

HWT: Matt Wroblewski defeated Logan Andrew (Dec. 2-1)

#19 Illinois vs. #17 Pittsburgh Results 6-30