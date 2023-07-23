WCIA — It is possible no one on the Illinois football roster is anticipating the beginning of training more than redshirt freshman Shawn Miller.

The Arizona native lost his rookie season after suffering an ACL injury and needing season-ending surgery. That comes after injuring his collarbone during Spring camp last season. The six-foot-one receiver is putting that behind him as he looks to have a major impact in 2023.

“I feel great. I actually got cleared, I’m ready to go, the last week of Spring ball. I’m just looking forward to the season playing with my teammates here, spending some good time with the guys,” Miller said. “[Barry] Lunney, he’s got a great offense. I can’t wait like I said to get out there on the field and be in that system. Not only comfortable but confident. This offense is really explosive and we’re looking to do some great things this year.”

Fall training camp for the Illini gets started on Aug. 3.