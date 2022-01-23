Illinois Women’s Tennis sweep doubleheader

URBANA (WCIA) — Continuing its first home weekend of the new year, Illinois women’s tennis swept a doubleheader on Sunday over Eastern Illinois and Chicago State.

Illinois won the doubles point in both matches, with Emily Casati and freshman Kasia Treiber winning their doubles game in both matches. Illinois did not give up a single set against the Panthers, with each athlete winning in straight sets as the Illini won 7-0.

Chicago State did little to push the Illini further, with the same result but this time 4-0.

Illinois now goes on the road to the ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Florida State.