CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s gymnastics team is heading to Seattle for its NCAA Regional this weekend and the Illini are going west with a mantra of positivity: “We’ll do what we declare”.

“The first meet we did it it was this little silly thing but now it’s real,” Illinois junior Mia Takekawa said. “We’re declaring things and they’re happening. So there’s power in words and that definitely is making an impact on our competitions.”

Illinois head coach Nadalie Walsh has been working to incorporate a healthy mentality for her team.

When COVID-19 shut down sports, Walsh used that time to work on ways to create a positive environment for her staff and athletes.

“Your words create worlds,” Walsh said. “So they’ve been speaking it out into existence and it’s coming into fullness and the best part about it is at first they weren’t sure they were like yeah this is just what we’re doing because our coach is kind of leading us through this and now it’s become the team gets together and they do it.”

“They’re just in a really genuinely happy place and I think in the sport of gymnastics when you’re supposed to be striving to get a perfect 10, we don’t think about it that way,” Walsh said. “We just go out, let’s just be our best in the moment and enjoy every single second of it.”

That mindset helped create a successful season for gymnasts like Takekawa. The junior became the first Illini in program history to record two perfect 10s in her career.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I think my freshman year and last year we talked a lot as a team about breaking records so it feels really good to be able to accomplish a lot of that this year.”



“She’s not valuing herself on the number that’s flashed, she already knows her value and her worth and I think that allows her to compete with ease and confidence and I’m just so proud of her,” added Walsh.

Takekawa starts her run in the NCAA’s as a Second Team All-American on beam. She’s one of just ten gymnasts in the country to record a perfect 10 on beam and is tied for the eighth highest all around score (39.750) in the country this season.

“This year and I think for next year I’m going to try and be a little bit more vocal and try to help my teammates who maybe aren’t as confident get into that competition and feel confident like I was able to grow the past couple years so yeah, leading by example, but also growing into my own voice too,” Takekawa said.

Illinois opens up competition at the NCAA Regional in Seattle on Thursday night at 9 p.m. CT, facing No. 4 seed Utah, No. 13 seed Oregon State and the winner of Stanford and San Jose State.