FORT WORTH, TX (WCIA) — Juniors Mia Takekawa and Mia Townes represented Illinois for the individual rounds of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships.

Mia Townes landed a score of 9.8375 from the vault. She tied in 14th to finish her season. Takekawa on the bars finished with the same score. She finished her season at 20th. Takekawa has had two perfect 10’s in her career as an Illini.