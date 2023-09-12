CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is getting a shot to play on national television. The Illini will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Citi Shamrock Classic in a game on Saturday, Nov. 18. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT at the Entertainment & Sports Arena – home of the Washington Mystics.

“We are thrilled to take part in this year’s Citi Shamrock Classic and have the opportunity to spotlight not only the sport of women’s basketball, but also women leaders on the heels of the 50th anniversary of Title IX,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said in a statement. “The events surrounding our game against Notre Dame provide our student-athletes with the chance to network, connect, and give back in our country’s capital. On top of all of that, we can’t wait to compete against an elite team on the court on national television – this is great for women’s basketball!”

The nationally televised game marks Illinois women’s basketball’s first-ever game aired on NBC or Peacock.

Illinois’ trip to Washington, D.C. will be just the second time in program history the team has played in the nation’s capital. The first occurrence came on Dec. 4, 2016, at George Washington.