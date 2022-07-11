WCIA — First year Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green will take her team to Pitt to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The pairings were released on Monday for the annual event that will see the Illini face the Panthers on November 30th.
Green comes to Champaign from Dayton where she beat three ACC teams in her tenure with the Flyers, taking down Clemson, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Illinois is 4-10 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE MATCHUPS
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Illinois at Pitt
Ohio State at Louisville
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia at Penn State
Wake Forest at Minnesota
Rutgers at Boston College
Thursday, December 1
Northwestern at Duke
Michigan at Miami
Maryland at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Indiana
Nebraska at Virginia Tech
NC State at Iowa
Florida State at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Michigan State