WCIA — First year Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green will take her team to Pitt to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The pairings were released on Monday for the annual event that will see the Illini face the Panthers on November 30th.

Green comes to Champaign from Dayton where she beat three ACC teams in her tenure with the Flyers, taking down Clemson, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Illinois is 4-10 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE MATCHUPS

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Illinois at Pitt

Ohio State at Louisville

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia at Penn State

Wake Forest at Minnesota

Rutgers at Boston College

Thursday, December 1

Northwestern at Duke

Michigan at Miami

Maryland at Notre Dame

North Carolina at Indiana

Nebraska at Virginia Tech

NC State at Iowa

Florida State at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Michigan State