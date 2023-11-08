CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team signed two players to the Class of 2024 Wednesday on the opening day of the signing period, with Hayven Smith and Berry Wallace both inking a National Letter of Intent.

Wallace is a 6-foot-1 highly recruited forward out of Pickerington, Ohio. The 5-star prospect is ranked No. 20 in the country according to HoopGurlz. Wallace averaged 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season as a junior.

Smith was the first in-state player to jump on board with head coach Shauna Green at Illinois. The 6-foot-6 center hails from Frankfort and plays at Lincoln-Way East High School. Smith averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game last season, earning all-state honors.

“They’re great kids, they’re perfect for our culture and they work really really hard and that’s something that we’re just not going to compromise on in our recruiting is kids that are good people but also work really really hard and have a passion for this game,” Green said about her two signees.