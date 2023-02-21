CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The home finale awaits the Illinois women’s basketball team on Wednesday with a game against Nebraska at 7 p.m. The Illini (20-7, 10-6 B1G) are set to honor their two seniors before the game, Geovana Lopes and Jada Peebles.

Both have played key roles coming off the bench for Illinois this season in head coach Shauna Green’s first year in Champaign. After starting all but five games the past two seasons, Peebles has only been in the first five twice this season, but has still made an impact. The guard is averaging near starters’ minutes at 23 per game. Her 6.4 points per game ranks fifth on the team, while boasting a team high 3-point percentage, averaging 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

“Coming off the bench, I mean, she started last year, so that’s selfless,” said Green. “For her to do that, shows the type of person she is, the character of her and if you look at a lot of games, she’s been a huge piece, whether she’s making shots or not, her defense has been really, really good all year.”

Lopes has appeared in 24 games for the Illini this season, all off the bench, averaging 7.5 minutes per outing. After transferring from junior college last season, the 6-foot-3 center has left her imprint with the Illini.

“How she brings it every day and her positivity and her energy,” Green said about Lopes. “I mean, she’s the loudest one out there, she knows everything going on in the scout and she really prepares on a high level and has really had some big moments this year.”

No. 25 Illinois and Nebraska tip-off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at State Farm Center.