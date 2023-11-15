CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Four Illini scored in double-figures, including a game high 19 points from Jada Peebles, as Illinois women’s basketball rolled to a 103-33 win over Saint Peter’s Wednesday afternoon on Field Trip Day at State Farm Center. The 11,563 in attendance featured thousands of children from area schools, it’s the fourth-highest attended home game for the Illini in program history.

Freshman Cori Allen not only scored her first collegiate points but put up 16 points in the win, with Kendall Bostic adding 14 points and 10 rebounds. Duke transfer Shay Bollin also added 14 points.

Illinois returns to the court Saturday in Washington, D.C. facing No. 16 Notre Dame as part of the Citi Shamrock Classic. The game is a nationally televised broadcast on NBC.