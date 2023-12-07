CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is set to open Big Ten play this weekend, looking for an encore performance after last year’s successful debut for head coach Shauna Green. The Illini finished 11-7 in league play, the best record since 2000, earning the sixth seed in the conference tournament. Now the Illini are looking to do something that hasn’t been done in two-plus decades, sustained success, and with nearly everyone back from last season’s squad, the Illini are in a good position to find success.

“Big Ten is like a different air around the games I mean even with the fans and atmosphere too, it’s super exciting.”



“Playing in the Big Ten and having the Big Ten season start is the best,” Illinois senior forward Kendall Bostic said. “Every game, you cannot have a down game and I feel like some of these like non-conference games we just kind of lollygag into but now that I feel like in the Big Ten, we’re going to have that energy, it’s exciting, we’re going to have good competition, it’s just fun.”

At 5-2 overall, Illinois has been tested this season in losses to Marquette and No. 16 Notre Dame, but those are the only two high major games they’ve played thus far. That will soon change with their next three games against Power 5 opponents, before the non-conference finale later this month against UTEP. Then it’s on to Big Ten play the rest of the regular season.

Illinois and Michigan tip-off Sunday at 2 p.m. from State Farm Center.