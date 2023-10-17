CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time since 1999, the Illinois women’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll. The Illini check in at No. 23, just the fourth time in program history the team has appeared in the preseason poll.

The Illini are coming off a historic season, finishing 22-10 overall, qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades, all in head coach Shauna Green’s first season.

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1LSU (35)899
2UConn (1)855
3Iowa780
4UCLA757
5Utah742
6South Carolina713
7Ohio State711
8Virginia Tech661
9Indiana625
10Notre Dame546
11Tennessee540
12Ole Miss450
13Texas428
14Maryland392
15Stanford389
16North Carolina375
17Louisville308
18Florida State292
19Baylor268
20Colorado257
21Southern California209
22Creighton123
23Illinois82
24Washington State61
25Mississippi State54