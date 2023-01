CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The streak is over for the Illinois women’s basketball team. The Illini (14-3, 4-2 B1G) are in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday for the first time since 2000, a streak more than 8,000 days in the making. Illinois lands at No. 24 in head coach Shauna Green’s first season in Orange and Blue, leaving her mark in just a few short months on the job.

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (16-0)Southeastern Women – @ Mississippi State W 58-51 700 (28) 2 Stanford (16-1)Pacific 12 Women – @ California W 60-56 671 3 Ohio State (17-0)Big Ten Women – vs Illinois W 87-81 645 4 UConn (13-2)Big East Women 1 @ Xavier W 73-37 587 5 LSU (16-0)Southeastern Women 2 @ Kentucky W 67-48 582 6 Indiana (14-1)Big Ten Women – @ Northwestern W 72-50 574 7 Notre Dame (12-2)Atlantic Coast Women 3 @ North Carolina L 60-50 542 8 UCLA (14-2)Pacific 12 Women 4 vs USC W 61-60 457 9 Maryland (13-3)Big Ten Women 4 vs Michigan State W 94-85 437 10 Utah (14-1)Pacific 12 Women 2 @ Colorado L 77-67 427 11 North Carolina State (13-3)Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Virginia W 87-62 370 12 Iowa (12-4)Big Ten Women 4 @ Michigan W 94-85 352 13 Virginia Tech (13-3)Atlantic Coast Women 4 @ Miami (FL) L 77-66 342 14 Arizona (14-2)Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Oregon W 79-71 341 15 Iowa State (10-3)Big 12 Women 4 @ Oklahoma L 82-79 307 16 Duke (14-1)Atlantic Coast Women 3 @ Wake Forest W 60-50 281 17 Michigan (13-3)Big Ten Women 3 vs Iowa L 94-85 261 18 Baylor (12-3)Big 12 Women 5 @ Kansas W 75-62 253 19 Oklahoma (12-2)Big 12 Women 2 vs Iowa State W 82-79 212 20 Gonzaga (16-2)West Coast Women – vs Santa Clara W 78-61 197 21 Oregon (12-4)Pacific 12 Women 3 @ Arizona L 79-71 144 22 North Carolina (10-5)Atlantic Coast Women – vs Notre Dame W 60-50 126 23 Kansas (12-2)Big 12 Women 2 vs Baylor L 75-62 99 24 Illinois (14-3)Big Ten Women – @ Ohio State L 87-81 42 25 Villanova (14-3)Big East Women – vs Butler W 68-58 35

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John’s 22, Miami (FL) 10, South Florida 6, Florida State 5, Seton Hall 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1