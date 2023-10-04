WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball is picked to finished fifth in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches poll, released on Wednesday. It’s the same spot the Illini finished in last season, the tie for fifth with an 11-7 mark in conference play was the highest league finish since the 2012-13 season.
Individually, Makira Cook was named to both the media and coaches preseason All-Big Ten teams. The senior led the Illini in scoring last season averaging 18.3 points, she also was tops on the team in assists at 4.2 per game.
Illinois is looking to improve upon a record breaking campaign in Shauna Green’s first season with the program. The Illini made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, finishing with a 22-10 record, a 15-win improvement from the previous season.
Iowa was picked to win the Big Ten in both preseason polls, with Caitlin Clark tabbed the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
2023-24 Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings
1. Iowa
2. Ohio State
3. Indiana
4. Maryland
5. Illinois
2023-24 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team*
Makira Cook, ILL
Mackenzie Holmes, IND (Unanimous)
Caitlin Clark, IOWA (Unanimous)
Shyanne Sellers, MD (Unanimous)
Laila Phelia, MICH (Unanimous)
Mara Braun, MINN
Alexis Markowski, NEB
Jaz Shelley, NEB
Cotie McMahon, OSU (Unanimous)
Jacy Sheldon, OSU
Makenna Marisa, PSU
*Additional player due to tie in voting
2023-24 Coaches Preseason Player of the Year
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings
1. Iowa
2. Indiana
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Makira Cook, ILL
Mackenzie Holmes, IND
Caitlin Clark, IOWA (Unanimous)
Shyanne Sellers, MD
Laila Phelia, MICH
Alexis Markowski, NEB
Jaz Shelley, NEB
Cotie McMahon, OSU
Jacy Sheldon, OSU
Makenna Marisa, PSU
2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
Caitlin Clark, Iowa