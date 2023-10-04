WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball is picked to finished fifth in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches poll, released on Wednesday. It’s the same spot the Illini finished in last season, the tie for fifth with an 11-7 mark in conference play was the highest league finish since the 2012-13 season.

Individually, Makira Cook was named to both the media and coaches preseason All-Big Ten teams. The senior led the Illini in scoring last season averaging 18.3 points, she also was tops on the team in assists at 4.2 per game.

Illinois is looking to improve upon a record breaking campaign in Shauna Green’s first season with the program. The Illini made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, finishing with a 22-10 record, a 15-win improvement from the previous season.

Iowa was picked to win the Big Ten in both preseason polls, with Caitlin Clark tabbed the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

2023-24 Coaches Big Ten Preseason Rankings

1. Iowa

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. Maryland

5. Illinois

2023-24 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team*

Makira Cook, ILL

Mackenzie Holmes, IND (Unanimous)

Caitlin Clark, IOWA (Unanimous)

Shyanne Sellers, MD (Unanimous)

Laila Phelia, MICH (Unanimous)

Mara Braun, MINN

Alexis Markowski, NEB

Jaz Shelley, NEB

Cotie McMahon, OSU (Unanimous)

Jacy Sheldon, OSU

Makenna Marisa, PSU

*Additional player due to tie in voting

2023-24 Coaches Preseason Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings

1. Iowa

2. Indiana

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Makira Cook, ILL

Mackenzie Holmes, IND

Caitlin Clark, IOWA (Unanimous)

Shyanne Sellers, MD

Laila Phelia, MICH

Alexis Markowski, NEB

Jaz Shelley, NEB

Cotie McMahon, OSU

Jacy Sheldon, OSU

Makenna Marisa, PSU