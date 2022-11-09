CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Shauna Green is era is officially underway and the Illinois women’s basketball team made sure the new Illini head coach didn’t leave State Farm Center without a win, beating LIU Brooklyn 75-40 at State Farm Center.

The Illini (1-0) scored five players in double-figures, led by Kendall Bostic’s game high 16, to go along with 11 rebounds. Makria Cook added 14, Genesis Bryant 13, Adalia McKenzie 12 and Aicha Ndour 10.

Before the game, Green signed her first recruiting class at Illinois, inking two prep prospects in the Class of 2023.

CORI ALLEN – NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MONTVERDE ACADEMY (FL)

5’10” guard

All Star Girls Report (ASGR) Ranking – No. 78

Helped Montverde Academy to a national championship in 2021-22

Played first two prep seasons at Hillsboro H.S. before transferring to Montverde Academy

Two-time first team honoree, All-District, All-Region

Invited to 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team trials

AAU Team: Tennessee Flight Nike EYBL

High School Stat lines: 2021-22: 8 PPG, 2 RPG, 5 APG 2020-21: 16 PPG, 8 RPG, 5 APG 2019-20: 15 PPG, 9 RPG, 3 APG

College Basketball Ties: Father, Corey Allen, played for Tennessee

GRETCHEN DOLAN – GUARD – BUFFALO, NEW YORK – WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH H.S.