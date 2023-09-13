CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball non-conference schedule is out, with the Illini set to open head coach Shauna Green’s second year with the Illini on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. Illinois will play seven non-conference home games before Big Ten play, including an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Marquee non-con games include a visit to Marquette on Nov. 11, a trip to Washington, D.C. to face Notre Dame in the Citi Shamrock Classic on Nov. 18 and a Braggin’ Rights home game against Missouri on Dec. 17.

Illinois is coming off a historic season, posting a 22-10 record and making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.