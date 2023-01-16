WCIA — The Illinois women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday. The Illini (15-3, 5-2 B1G) are coming off a win at Minnesota on Sunday in the team’s lone game since the previous poll was released. A big week looms for first year head coach Shauna Green, with sixth-ranked Indiana visiting State Farm Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It’s the first rematch game in league play for Illinois, who lost by four to then No. 5 Indiana in Bloomington in early December in the conference opener.

Despite two wins last week, the Illinois men’s basketball team missed out on the AP Top 25 once again, only receiving votes. The Illini (12-5, 3-3 B1G) won at Nebraska and took down Michigan State in Champaign but voters still pegged them 30th in the rankings. The Illini visit last place Minnesota Monday night at 5 p.m. before hosting Indiana Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. this week.