CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team had a rude awakening in its Big Ten opener Sunday afternoon, with Michigan handing the Illini an 84-48 home loss. It’s the biggest point differential defeat (36 points) in Shauna Green’s tenure at Illinois, dropping the team to 5-3 overall this season and 0-1 in Big Ten play.

“It was just not a great day and I hope there’s never a day again like this and we have one option and we’re going to learn and get better,” Green said after the loss.

The Illini struggled to make shots all day, going 17-for-57 (29.8%) from the field, including 3-of-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Wolverines shot 45.% for the game, making 13-of-30 3s to walk out of State Farm Center with the blowout victory.

“I don’t care who we play, you’re not beating anyone shooting 29 percent,” Green said. “We got a lot of good looks and we did not shoot the ball well at all and they had almost double the field goals made and 20 more shots than us.”

With finals this week, Illinois doesn’t return to the court until Sunday hosting Missouri at 3 p.m. as part of a doubleheader, with the Illini men taking on Colgate at 12 p.m.